Kurdish forces clash with Islamic State in eastern Syria
September 17, 2018 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The US-backed Kurdish troops continues fight against the Islamic State in eastern Syria amid stiff resistance from the militant group, Al-Masdar News says.
Backed by US and French soldiers, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are attempting to break through ISIS defense lines in Hajin and Baghuz towns of Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.
However, the extremist organization has so far managed to repel all assaults; thus keeping its bastions under control in spite of the heavy airstrikes conducted by the US coalition.
Footage released by pro-SDF media shows US and French servicemen launching mortar and artillery strikes against ISIS militants.
Photo. AFP
