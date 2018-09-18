Sino-Armenian cooperation in focus of King’s College London conference

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prospects for Sino-Armenian cooperation in the financial-banking sphere were discussed during the annual conference of the British Association for Chinese Studies was held at King’s College London on September 12-14.

The prestigious academic conference organized by The Lau China Institute, King’s College London and British Association for Chinese Studies.

Selected scholars from different countries were invited to participate and introduce their research on international security issues.

Mher Sahakyan, the head of the “’China-Eurasia Council’ for Political and Strategic Research,” Foundation, Armenia, was among participants.

He presented his research on “One Belt, One Road Initiative’s Financial Resources and Prospects for Sino-Armenian cooperation in the financial-banking sphere”.

The presentation was followed by a discussion on both the topic of research and the methods used by Sahakyan.