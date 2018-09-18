“Selfie hour” among Armenia independence day events
September 18, 2018 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Selfie hour” will be among the events to be arranged on Friday, September 21 when Armenia celebrates the 27th anniversary of independence.
Beginning from 2:00 pm, people can communicate and take photos with public figures, Culture Minister Lilit Makunts told reporters on Tuesday.
As part of celebrations, 10 stages will be installed in areas adjacent to the Republic Square where bands performing in a variety genres will entertain the crowds, Aysor.am reports.
Also, chalk drawing events, exhibitions and other gatherings will be offered on independence day, while beautiful fireworks will conclude the day.
According to Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Eduard Aghajanyan, some AMD 100 million (more than $206,000) will be spent on preparations for September 21.
With a unanimous national vote 26 years ago, the third Republic of Armenia was born on September 21, 1991, to give the Armenian people the right to build their future, be the masters of their land and regain statehood.
Top stories
A civilian from the village of the border Armenian village of Koti was injured in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on September 15.
The Spanish edition of Condé Nast Traveler - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine - has published an article about Armenia.
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
Partner news
Latest news
Google to power Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi vehicles with Android With a few exceptions, such as Tesla, manufacturer's navigation and other software often leaves much to be desired.
Alzheimer's patients more often hospitalized after antibiotic initiation Persons with Alzheimer's disease were more often hospitalized than people without AD after antibiotic initiation.
Researchers begin major depression study, recruit 40,000 A group of researchers will search for links between genetics and depression in the largest study of its kind, experts announced.
Zarif calls meeting with former U.S. Secretary "a sign of Iran's influence" Zarif said the meeting he had with John Kerry was a part of the routine meetings that are "indication of Iran's influence."