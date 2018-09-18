“Selfie hour” among Armenia independence day events

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Selfie hour” will be among the events to be arranged on Friday, September 21 when Armenia celebrates the 27th anniversary of independence.

Beginning from 2:00 pm, people can communicate and take photos with public figures, Culture Minister Lilit Makunts told reporters on Tuesday.

As part of celebrations, 10 stages will be installed in areas adjacent to the Republic Square where bands performing in a variety genres will entertain the crowds, Aysor.am reports.

Also, chalk drawing events, exhibitions and other gatherings will be offered on independence day, while beautiful fireworks will conclude the day.

According to Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Eduard Aghajanyan, some AMD 100 million (more than $206,000) will be spent on preparations for September 21.

With a unanimous national vote 26 years ago, the third Republic of Armenia was born on September 21, 1991, to give the Armenian people the right to build their future, be the masters of their land and regain statehood.