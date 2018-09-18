Syrian military confronts missiles in country's west
September 18, 2018 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military on Tuesday, September 18 morning activated its air defenses after a number of potential missiles/drones swarmed the provinces of Latakia, Homs, and Tartous, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to one source, the attack was carried out by a number of armed drones that belonged to the jihadist rebels; however, another military source said that while it is still unclear, they believe it may be a foreign entity.
What is known at the moment is that the Syrian military has deployed several S-200 anti-aircraft missiles to defend the provinces.
