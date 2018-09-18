Zarif calls meeting with former U.S. Secretary "a sign of Iran's influence"
September 18, 2018 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's foreign minister said the meeting he had with the former U.S.secretary of state was a part of the routine meetings that are "indication of Iran's influence", IRNA reports.
"When I am in New York, people from high to low, come over for a visit—from Kissinger and John Kerry to representatives, and this shows the extent of Islamic Republic's influence," Mohammad-Javad Zarif said.
"It was not a secret meeting."
Commenting on the controversy between the U.S. administration and Kerry, he said that the disputes were aimed to serve their election campaign.
The U.S. President and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted Kerry for his several meetings with Zarif, saying the visits undermined U.S. policy on Iran.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Google to power Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi vehicles with Android With a few exceptions, such as Tesla, manufacturer's navigation and other software often leaves much to be desired.
PACE Committee briefed on Azeri shelling of Armenian villages Also, parliament vice speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan has provided information on the situation in the country.
New York Times recommends café founded by Armenians in Istanbul In a new article published on Tuesday, September 18, The New York Times recommends a café it says was founded by Armenians.
100,000-year-old Paleolithic site discovered in Saudi Arabia Archaeologists have uncovered a 100,000-year-old site in the mountain range south of Riyadh dating back to the Paleolithic period.