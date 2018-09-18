Zarif calls meeting with former U.S. Secretary "a sign of Iran's influence"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's foreign minister said the meeting he had with the former U.S.secretary of state was a part of the routine meetings that are "indication of Iran's influence", IRNA reports.

"When I am in New York, people from high to low, come over for a visit—from Kissinger and John Kerry to representatives, and this shows the extent of Islamic Republic's influence," Mohammad-Javad Zarif said.

"It was not a secret meeting."

Commenting on the controversy between the U.S. administration and Kerry, he said that the disputes were aimed to serve their election campaign.

The U.S. President and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted Kerry for his several meetings with Zarif, saying the visits undermined U.S. policy on Iran.