// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Zarif calls meeting with former U.S. Secretary "a sign of Iran's influence"

Zarif calls meeting with former U.S. Secretary
September 18, 2018 - 17:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's foreign minister said the meeting he had with the former U.S.secretary of state was a part of the routine meetings that are "indication of Iran's influence", IRNA reports.

"When I am in New York, people from high to low, come over for a visit—from Kissinger and John Kerry to representatives, and this shows the extent of Islamic Republic's influence," Mohammad-Javad Zarif said.

"It was not a secret meeting."

Commenting on the controversy between the U.S. administration and Kerry, he said that the disputes were aimed to serve their election campaign.

The U.S. President and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted Kerry for his several meetings with Zarif, saying the visits undermined U.S. policy on Iran.

Related links:
IRNA. FM Zarif calls meeting with Kerry sign of Iran's influence
 Top stories
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in ParisAnthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
New study reveals what could help cut body fat significantly
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
Armenian employee at Sochi airport dies as landing plane catches fire
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Google to power Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi vehicles with Android With a few exceptions, such as Tesla, manufacturer's navigation and other software often leaves much to be desired.
PACE Committee briefed on Azeri shelling of Armenian villages Also, parliament vice speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan has provided information on the situation in the country.
New York Times recommends café founded by Armenians in Istanbul In a new article published on Tuesday, September 18, The New York Times recommends a café it says was founded by Armenians.
100,000-year-old Paleolithic site discovered in Saudi Arabia Archaeologists have uncovered a 100,000-year-old site in the mountain range south of Riyadh dating back to the Paleolithic period.