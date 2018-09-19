Ural Airlines launching Anapa-Yerevan flights
September 19, 2018 - 15:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ural Airlines is opening several direct flights from the Russian town of Anapa to destinations in the CIS space, such as Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, Kommersant reports.
Starting from October 29, regular direct flights will be available from Anapa to Yerevan and Osh.
The company will use Airbus aircraft to carry out the flights to Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, writes Kommersant.
A record number of passengers used the services of Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan in the month of August, a statement from the company revealed recently. The airport, in particular, served as many as 329,665 people in the reporting period.
Top stories
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian rebels to reportedly leave Tanf area to northern Syria The US-backed Syrian rebels and their families are set to leave Tanf area in southeastern Syria to the country’s north.
Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's shooting An Armenian contract soldier was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire in Tavush province on Wednesday, September 19.
VivaCell-MTS head unveils personal success story The meeting served as an important platform to develop tools of efficient management among younger generation.
North and South Korea to seek right to host Olympics together The leaders reached key agreements on nuclear disarmament and even announced plans to bid to jointly host the 2032 Olympics.