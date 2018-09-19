Ural Airlines launching Anapa-Yerevan flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ural Airlines is opening several direct flights from the Russian town of Anapa to destinations in the CIS space, such as Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, Kommersant reports.

Starting from October 29, regular direct flights will be available from Anapa to Yerevan and Osh.

The company will use Airbus aircraft to carry out the flights to Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, writes Kommersant.

A record number of passengers used the services of Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan in the month of August, a statement from the company revealed recently. The airport, in particular, served as many as 329,665 people in the reporting period.