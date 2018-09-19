Russia formally complains to Israel over downing of plane in Syria
September 19, 2018 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has formally complained to Israel about its air raid on Monday, September 17 which led to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane off the Syrian coast. Moscow has laid the blame for the crew’s deaths “squarely on the Israeli side,” RT reports.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu spoke to his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman on the phone about the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane on Monday night. He relayed Moscow’s position on the incident, blaming the Israeli military for setting up the Russian plane to be shot down by Syrian air defenses, which were responding to an Israeli air raid, an official statement from the Russian military said.
Shoigu reiterated that Israel failed to notify Russia of the impending attack in a way that would have given its military an opportunity to move the Il-20 out of harm’s way. Instead, the warning came just one minute before the Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched their attack.
“The blame for the downing of the Russian plane and the deaths of its crew members lies squarely on the Israeli side,” the Minister Shoigu said. “The actions of the Israeli military were not in keeping with the spirit of the Russian-Israeli partnership, so we reserve the right to respond.”
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Israeli jets had used the bigger Russian plane as cover during their attack on targets in Syria.
The ministry said the Israelis must have known that they were putting the Russian plane at risk, but neither changed their battle plan nor gave a warning in time for the Il-20 to be moved to a safe area.
The Israeli government has yet to publicly comment on the incident.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's shooting An Armenian contract soldier was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire in Tavush province on Wednesday, September 19.
VivaCell-MTS head unveils personal success story The meeting served as an important platform to develop tools of efficient management among younger generation.
USAID, Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia mark World Water Monitoring Day The USAID Mission Director, the Ararat City Deputy Mayor, the head of Vedi community attended the event.
Armenia ex-President describes relationship with Putin as 'chemistry' Kocharyan has described his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "chemistry that can't always be explained."