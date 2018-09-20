Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran
September 20, 2018 - 13:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraq's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Mahjoub declared on Wednesday, September 19 evening that Iraqi ambassador to Tehran has been recalled to Baghdad.
Iraq Foreign Ministry expressed sorrow for "the irresponsible behavior" of ambassador in Tehran concerning Iraqi citizens, said a statement published in the Foreign Ministry website.
The statement added that Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has recalled the ambassador for his inappropriate behavior concerning Iraqi citizens and added that investigation concerning the issue is continuing and necessary legal actions will be taken.
Mahjoub stressed that the Foreign Ministry has asked all its diplomatic missions to offer good services to Iraqi citizens and help them and Tehran embassy should also work like other Iraqi diplomatic missions and serve Iraqi people.
The statement did not elaborate details of the ambassador behavior in Tehran.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
FIFA ranking: Armenia hold on to 100th position for fourth month Armenia's position in the latest FIFA ranking has remained unchanged for a fourth month after the country took the 100th spot.
Saudi King, Crown Prince send congratulations to Armenia In their messages, both the Saudi King and the Crown Prince wished the Armenian people prosperity and development.
Armenian wrestler wins Junior World Championships gold Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan took gold in the under 67kg event of the 2018 Junior World Championships.
Armenia FM: Pashinyan-Trump meeting can't be arranged hastily "We will soon provide information on meetings at different levels that should lead to the summit," Mnatsakanyan said.