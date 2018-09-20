Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraq's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Mahjoub declared on Wednesday, September 19 evening that Iraqi ambassador to Tehran has been recalled to Baghdad.

Iraq Foreign Ministry expressed sorrow for "the irresponsible behavior" of ambassador in Tehran concerning Iraqi citizens, said a statement published in the Foreign Ministry website.

The statement added that Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has recalled the ambassador for his inappropriate behavior concerning Iraqi citizens and added that investigation concerning the issue is continuing and necessary legal actions will be taken.

Mahjoub stressed that the Foreign Ministry has asked all its diplomatic missions to offer good services to Iraqi citizens and help them and Tehran embassy should also work like other Iraqi diplomatic missions and serve Iraqi people.

The statement did not elaborate details of the ambassador behavior in Tehran.