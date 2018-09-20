President of Switzerland to arrive in Armenia for Francophonie summit

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Switzerland Alain Berset will participate in the 17th Summit of La Francophonie, to be held in Armenia on October 11-12.

Berset confirmed his participation in a letter he sent to his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian over the 27th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also confirmed they will arrive in Yerevan for the event.

Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean recently visited Armenia amid preparations for the upcoming summit. The Secretary General managed to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide and was decorated with the country's National Order.