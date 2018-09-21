Armenia Defense Minister: Border situation stable after ‘measures’ taken
September 21, 2018 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the border with Azerbaijan is relatively stable at the moment, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Friday, September 21.
“As a result of the measures taken, the border situation is stable now,” Tonoyan said, according to Aysor.am.
Weighing in on the murder of a soldier in the northeastern section of the border, the Minister said the serviceman was killed as a result of a targeted shot.
An Armenian contract soldier was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire in Tavush province on Wednesday. The serviceman, Haykaz Matevosyan (b. 1980), received a gunshot wound in the neck and died on the way to the military hospital.
