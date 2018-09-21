Pompeo: "Remarkable" changes happened in Armenia this year
September 21, 2018 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued a statement on the 27th anniversary of Armenia's independence, marking the "remarkable" changes that happened in the country this year.
"On behalf of the government of the United States, it is my pleasure to congratulate the people of Armenia on the 27th anniversary of your historic vote to reclaim and restore your national independence. This year is especially important because it also represents the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the first Armenian state in modern history and the centennial celebration of U.S.-Armenian friendship," Pompoeo said.
"This year brought remarkable changes to Armenia. The peaceful popular movement that transformed the government has ushered in an exciting new chapter of Armenian history. I look forward to working with the people and government of Armenia as you seek to build strong democratic institutions, tackle corruption, and boost economic growth.
"The United States also remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and urges the parties to resume intensive negotiations as soon as possible.
"We look forward to further strengthening our bonds in the coming year."
U.S. President Donald Trump sent a message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stating thet the peaceful, popular movement led by now Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ushered in a new era in Armenia.
