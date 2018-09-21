YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) carried out a powerful ambush against the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the Afrin region of northwest Aleppo this week, Al-Masdar News says.

“On September 20th, our units ambushed a Turkish military vehicle on the road between the villages of Khalta and Gubele in Sherawa district. As a result of the action, two Turkish soldiers were killed,” the official media wing of the YPG reported.

“On that same day, our fighters targeted a military vehicle of the Sultan Murad Division mercenary fraction on the road between Rajo and Mabata districts,” they continued.

“As a result, three mercenaries were killed and three AK-47 weapons seized. The names of the killed mercenaries are as follows: Khaled al-Ragheb (originally from northern Hama), Ali al-Barhoum (Homs) and Kholouf al-Ghoutani (Damascus),” the statement added.