Aliyev slams yet-to-be-revealed positive int'l reaction to Yerevan vote
September 23, 2018 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has criticized the positive reaction to elections in the Armenian capital, even though no such response has been received yet.
Municipal elections are currently underway in Yerevan where residents are set to cast ballots in favor of new members of the Council of Elders.
"International observers’ positive reaction to the recent elections in Armenia should be investigated," Aliyev said in a tweet.
12 parties and blocs are running in first elections after the velvet revolution which saw the resignation of former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and the appointment as the country’s new PM of Nikol Pashinyan, a former lawmaker who led the popular movement.
Former Mayor Taron Margaryan submitted his resignation on July 9, without providing reasons for such a move.
In November 2011, Margaryan was elected the Mayor of the city by the decision of Yerevan City Council. Following elections of the Council of the Elders in May 2013 and May 2017, he was re-elected in the post.
