Armenia Foreign Minister departs for New York

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Sunday, September 23 left for New York to participate in the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Mnatsakanyan is expected to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, according to earlier reports.

When in the United States, the Armenian foreign policy chief will hold meetings with his colleagues from a host of other countries too.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for New York to attend the session of the UN General Assembly. He pushed his trip back several days in order to take part in elections to the Yerevan Council of Elders. The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on September 18. High-level meetings will begin on September 24.