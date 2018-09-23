Armenian President, PM send condolences over Iran attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have expressed condolences over an attack on a military parade in Iran's southwestern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, September 22.

In their messages, Pashinyan and Sarkissian condemned terrorism and extremism and expressed the need to work jointly against such phenomena.

At least 29 people were killed and 70 others wounded in the attack on Saturday.

The dead and wounded were both military personnel and civilians including a journalist who were watching the parade, CNN said.

"Terrorists began shooting from a long distance while inside the park, at the armed forces as well as civilians watching the parade," Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarch, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces told Mehr, a semi-official Iranian news agency. Three of the attackers were gunned down during clashes with the security forces and one other was arrested, news agencies reported.

The parade was part of nationwide celebrations in Iran to mark the 30th anniversary of the end of the eight-year war with Iraq that started in September 1980 and ended in August 1988.