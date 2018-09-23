Syrian gov’t accuses U.S. Coalition of evacuating IS from Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government has accused the U.S. Coalition of evacuating Islamic State (ISIS) militants from the Deir ez-Zor Governorate recently, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Damascus accused the U.S. Coalition of evacuating several Islamic State militants via a recent “air landing operation” at the outskirts of Al-Marashida in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Th same allegation was made by the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Friday evening; however, no photos or videos were released to corroborate these claims.

The Syrian government has repeatedly accused the U.S. Coalition of aiding the Islamic State forces in southern and eastern Syria.

These accusations began in October 2016, when the U.S. Coalition bombed the Syrian Arab Army troops at Mount Thardeh in Deir ez-Zor.

The deadly attack resulted in the full capture of Mount Thardeh by the Islamic State and the death of more than 100 Syrian Arab Army soldiers.

The U.S. attack on Mount Thardeh is still the deadliest bombing against the Syrian Army in its existence.