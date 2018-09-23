Syrian gov’t accuses U.S. Coalition of evacuating IS from Deir ez-Zor
September 23, 2018 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government has accused the U.S. Coalition of evacuating Islamic State (ISIS) militants from the Deir ez-Zor Governorate recently, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Damascus accused the U.S. Coalition of evacuating several Islamic State militants via a recent “air landing operation” at the outskirts of Al-Marashida in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Th same allegation was made by the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Friday evening; however, no photos or videos were released to corroborate these claims.
The Syrian government has repeatedly accused the U.S. Coalition of aiding the Islamic State forces in southern and eastern Syria.
These accusations began in October 2016, when the U.S. Coalition bombed the Syrian Arab Army troops at Mount Thardeh in Deir ez-Zor.
The deadly attack resulted in the full capture of Mount Thardeh by the Islamic State and the death of more than 100 Syrian Arab Army soldiers.
The U.S. attack on Mount Thardeh is still the deadliest bombing against the Syrian Army in its existence.
Top stories
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan: Polls close in municipal elections Polling stations closed in Yerevan at 8:00pm sharp after the residents voted to elect new members of the Council of Elders․
Yerevan elections: Voter turnout stands at 24% as of 2pm Municipal elections are currently underway in Yerevan where residents are set to cast ballots in favor of new members of the Council of Elders.
Armenia First Deputy PM says Yerevan vote proceeding normally Armenia's First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said municipal elections in Yerevan are proceeding normally.
Arsenal assessing Mkhitaryan's fitness ahead of Everton clash Arsenal said "Right ankle from Vorskla match on Thursday. Currently being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton."