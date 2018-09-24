Russia could supply S-300 system to Syria – report
September 24, 2018 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia may supply Syria with aS-300 systemin response to the downing of the IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Latakia, a senior official told Kommersant newspaper on Monday, September 24 morning.
According to the report, Russia is mulling the potential of providing the S-300 missile defense system to Syria after blaming Israel for the downing of the IL-20 aircraft last Monday.
Russian officials have made similar statements regarding the possible supply of S-300 missile defense systems in the past; however, Syria has yet to receive them from Moscow or their Iranian counterparts.
Last year, Russia delivered the S-300 missile defense system to the Islamic Republic of Iran, marking the first major delivery of this anti-aircraft system to the Persian Gulf nation.
Since receiving the S-300, the Iranian military has been reportedly copying the model in order to provide it to its allies in Syria.
Photo. Valeriy Melnikov/Sputnik
