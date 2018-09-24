Armenia President talks investment opportunities in France

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Sunday, September 24 discussed investment opportunities with the representatives of more than two dozen leading companies, funds, organizations on the sidelines of the Summit of Minds in France.

Sarkissian, who is a keynote speaker at the summit in the French town of Chamonix, held discussions related to the trends of development of the global economy, investment opportunities and challenges of the contemporary world, on leadership and strategic decision making.

At a meeting with the organizers, the President reached an agreement to organize a similar summit in Armenia.

In the framework of the Summit of Minds, President Sarkissian had a working lunch with the representatives of the European Parliament, as well as over two dozen of leading companies, funds, organizations and banks, including American Google, Nasdaq, Cargyll, McKinsey, Revolution (the United States), Nestlé, Pictet and Lombard Odier (Switzerland), Groupe Accor, Publicis, One Ragtime, Société Générale (France), Alfa Bank (Russia), Bridgepoint and Kleinwort Hambros (Britain).

The sides discussed the business climate in Armenia as well as issues related to investment attraction and creation of business ties. President Sarkissian introduced the competitive advantages of the country, underlined the country’s role as a bridge between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union which opens new and significant opportunities. At the meeting, an agreement was reached on the implementation of certain programs in Armenia.

President Sarkissian also held two meeting-interviews with The Financial Times and Les Echos.