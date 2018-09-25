100 White Helmet members granted asylum in UK

PanARMENIAN.Net - Up to 100 White Helmet members and their families were granted asylum in the UK after mass evacuation from Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to media reports, the first family has already been resettled in the UK with the rest are expected to arrive early next month.

In July, some 100 members of the organization – along with family members – were evacuated out of southern Syria through Israel to Jordan.

The mass evacuation mission was conceived by Britain, Germany and Canada, and supported by Israel, Jordan, US and the UN.

The civil defense volunteers, widely known as the White Helmets, are accused of staging fake chemical attacks in northern Syria in order to prompt western countries into bombing positions for the Syrian Army.