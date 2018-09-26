Russia’s new hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile successfully hits target (video)
September 26, 2018 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage released on Wednesday, September 25 features a K-300P Bastion-P mobile coastal defence missile system which was used for the first time during the Russian Northern fleet’s military exercises in the Arctic, Al-Masdar News says.
The P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missile reportedly hit a sea target 60 km (37 miles) offshore, in the Laptev Sea water zone.
The missile was shot at a target which simulated a detachment of ships belonging to an imaginary enemy.
The exercise was conducted from Kotelny Island in the Russian Arctic area.
