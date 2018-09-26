// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia’s new hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile successfully hits target (video)

Russia’s new hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile successfully hits target
 September 26, 2018 - 12:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage released on Wednesday, September 25 features a K-300P Bastion-P mobile coastal defence missile system which was used for the first time during the Russian Northern fleet’s military exercises in the Arctic, Al-Masdar News says.

The P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missile reportedly hit a sea target 60 km (37 miles) offshore, in the Laptev Sea water zone.

The missile was shot at a target which simulated a detachment of ships belonging to an imaginary enemy.

The exercise was conducted from Kotelny Island in the Russian Arctic area.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Russia’s latest hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile successfully hits target in Arctic (video)
 Top stories
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
New study reveals what could help cut body fat significantly
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
Armenian employee at Sochi airport dies as landing plane catches fire
Sea anemones could help fight Alzheimer's disease
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia says no American biological laboratories located on its territory "These laboratories are entirely under the jurisdiction of Armenia, with only citizens of our country working there," Balayan said.
Lebanon's Aoun confirms will arrive in Yerevan for Francophonie summit Aoun emphasized that the Armenian community is playing an important role in Lebanon and contributes to the country's development.
Lebanese businesses to make new investments in Armenia Lead by the CEO Armen Avak Avakian, the Business Armenia team was on an outreach mission to Lebanon on September 22-26.
Pashinyan-Trump meeting did not happen due to “scheduling conflicts” Both sides were in favor of organizing one such meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.