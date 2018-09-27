// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia established diplomatic relations with Kiribati

September 27, 2018 - 14:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kiribati was signed in New York on Wednesday, September 26, the Armenian Foreign Ministry revealed.

The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration of Kiribati Taneti Maamau on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The sides expressed hope that the establishment of diplomatic relations will give a new impetus to the development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

