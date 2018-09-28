Armenia's Pashinyan, Azerbaijan's Aliyev "talk" in Tajikistan
September 28, 2018 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "had a conversation" on Friday, September 28, Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
The two are attending the session of the Council of Heads of State of CIS member countries in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Pashinyan promised to provide more details from the conversation when he returns to Yerevan.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Partner news
Latest news
New 'Game of Thrones' book will arrive on Nov. 20 Fire and Blood, the new fictional Westeros history book from George R.R. Martin, is coming much sooner. It's set to arrive on Nov. 20.
Scientists could have discovered Jurassic period's biggest dinosaur A new study reveals that Ledumahadi mafube, a Brontosaurus relative, could have weighed 12 metric tons.
ZAZ to arrive in Armenia for Francophonie gala concert French singer-songwriter ZAZ will perform at a concert set to be held in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Summit of La Francophonie
Armenia’s former ruling party against urgent elections Armenia’s former ruling party “is against” urgent developments and elections, spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov has said.