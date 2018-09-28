Armenia's Pashinyan, Azerbaijan's Aliyev "talk" in Tajikistan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "had a conversation" on Friday, September 28, Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

The two are attending the session of the Council of Heads of State of CIS member countries in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Pashinyan promised to provide more details from the conversation when he returns to Yerevan.