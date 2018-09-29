Armenia PM says agreed with Azeri leader to reduce border tensions

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook live that he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to instruct the Defense Ministers in both countries to take measures to reduce the tension on the border and the Nagorno Karabakh contact line.

Pashinyan said earlier that he and Aliyev had a "short conversation" when the two were attending the session of the Council of Heads of State of CIS member countries in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

"We agreed to instruct our Defense Ministers to take certain measures to reduce tension and prevent border incidents," Pashinyan said.

"I am glad to record that last night has been the most quiet and peaceful night since I took office."

Pashinyan was elected the country's new Prime Minister on May 8 after weeks of peaceful protests across Armenia.