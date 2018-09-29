Armenia Foreign Minister meets UN Deputy Secretary General in NYC
September 29, 2018 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday, September 27 met the UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, Deputy Secretary General Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu.
At a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two discusses issues concerning the provision of stable communication between landlocked countries and the outside world.
Mnatsakanyan said mobility and safe transportation are of great importance for Armenia, a landlocked country with closed borders with two of its neighbors.
