Turkish-backed rebel commander 'revealed to be spy for Syrian army'
September 29, 2018 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish-backed rebel commander recently defected to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after serving at several fronts around the country, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a military report, the commander of the Al-Furqan Brigade of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Wassim Al-Zarqan, was actually a spy for the Syrian Arab Army for several years before returning to Damascus.
Zarqan was recently pictured in Damascus for the first time since he returned from the rebel-held lines.
The former Free Syrian Army commander spent several years providing important intel to the Syrian Arab Army, including the whereabouts and movements of his comrades.
