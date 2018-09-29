Turkish-backed rebel commander 'revealed to be spy for Syrian army'

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish-backed rebel commander recently defected to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after serving at several fronts around the country, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a military report, the commander of the Al-Furqan Brigade of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Wassim Al-Zarqan, was actually a spy for the Syrian Arab Army for several years before returning to Damascus.

Zarqan was recently pictured in Damascus for the first time since he returned from the rebel-held lines.

The former Free Syrian Army commander spent several years providing important intel to the Syrian Arab Army, including the whereabouts and movements of his comrades.