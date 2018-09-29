"Largest cannabis factory ever" found in England
September 29, 2018 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Police have potentially discovered the largest cannabis factory ever found in England, Metro reports.
Two men have been arrested after the illegal operation was found hidden in a vast maze of underground tunnels in Bethel Quarry in Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire. The tunnels form part of a former limestone quarry, where Heinz once used to grow mushrooms for its soup.
Police are currently waiting for the tunnels to be made safe before they can get a clear idea of the size of the drug operation.
A Wiltshire police spokesperson said: ‘We haven’t been able to properly assess it. There is talk that it is potentially bigger than the Chilmark bunker cannabis factory.’
Officers found a vast cannabis farm with 4000 plants growing in the 40-room decommissioned Ministry of Defence bunker, RGHQ Chilmark, last year.
At the time, police called it the largest cannabis factory ever found in southern England. Alksander Shyti, 45 and Altin Deda, 39, were charged with the production of cannabis at the quarry and were due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court today.
70-year-old Petik Hakobyan was recently found cultivating cannabis in his greenhouse in the Armenian village of Hovtamej, the police said. The greenhouse, according to the police, is equipped with drip irrigation, ventilation and thermal control systems. To ensure the security of the indoor cannabis grow facility, Hakobyan had installed special sensors and an audio system.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia increasing defense spending by 25% Armenia is planning to increase defense expenditures by 25% year-on-year, according to the draft budget for 2019.
NYC exhibit "celebrates richness, diversity" of Armenian production It brings together an impressive collection of objects – manuscripts, textiles, khachkars and other carvings in stone and wood.
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyand 'convinced' Sokratis to move to Arsenal Papastathopoulos has revealed how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ‘convinced’ him to join Arsenal in the summer.
Karabakh provides update on contact line situation More than 230 ceasefire violations - some 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Karabakh.