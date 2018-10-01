Syrian Army says rebels have yet to withdraw from Idlib buffer zone
October 1, 2018 - 11:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An officer from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said on Monday, October 1 morning that the rebel forces inside the Idlib buffer zone have yet to withdraw, despite some reports claiming otherwise, Al-Masdar News reports.
The officer said the Syrian Arab Army has been monitoring the buffer zone to make sure the rebel forces fulfill their obligation and withdraw from the area.
However, the source says there has been no movement from the rebels, adding that they continue to target the government areas with artillery shells and missiles.
According to the officer, the Syrian Arab Army is not required to withdraw from any points, nor have they been asked to remove their heavy weapons from the area.
Jaysh Al-Izza announced on Sunday that they would not be withdrawing from the buffer zone because the entire demilitarized zone is within their territory.
It remains to be seen whether or not any rebel force will leave the buffer zone, as their failure to do so could result in a military operation by the Syrian military.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Ancient site in Armenia to be granted UNESCO Enhanced Protection status The complex of medieval buildings, which is already on World Heritage List, is set into a landscape of great natural beauty.
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight Mousasi found his groove as soon as the five-round title fight started, landing jab after jab, plus a few leg kicks.
Tallinn celebrates Yerevan's birthday, puts tricolor on lampposts Tigran Mkrtchyan shared pictures depicting lampposts in the city center lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag.
CEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandates The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.