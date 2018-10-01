Iran says three satellites ready for space launch

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of Iranian Space Agency (ISA) said on Monday, October 1 that domestically-made satellites Payam-e Amirkabir, Dousti, and Nahid-1 are ready to be launched, IRNA reports.

Morteza Berari in a press conference on the occasion of World Space Week (October 4-10) expressed hope that the satellites will be placed into earth’s orbit by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20).’

Iranian Deputy Minister of Communications said Iran is the first country in the Middle East and the ninth in the world to achieve complete space supply chain.

‘Payam-e Amirkabir will be placed into the orbit 500 kilometers above the earth’s surface and its data will be used for developing programs,’ he added.

Nahid 1 is the first Iranian satellite made specifically for communication purposes, which is designed and built by Iran Space Research Center.

Payam-e Amirkabir Satellite is designed and developed by Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology and is planned to carry out imagery mission in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Iran has previously sent Simorgh satellite and Pajouhesh explorer into the orbit in recent years.

Barari added that Zafar satellite will be built by the end of current Iranian year and will be placed in the queue to be launched then.

The ISA has planned to build imagery satellites with one-meter-precision by the end of current Iran’s 20-year National Vision program on 2025.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to developing space startups, increasing Iran’s space budget, establishing Supreme Space Council and space technologies internet TV as the main programs of ISA in the future.

It has also intended to transfer operational activities of building satellites to private sector and to mainly focus on providing them with space infrastructures.

Each year, the World Space Week (October 4-10) marks two of the most prominent events in space history.

The first human-made satellite to orbit earth Sputnik-1 was launched on October 4, 1957 and ten years later on October 10, 1967 the Outer Space Treaty which defines countries’ space borders of exploration, and provides a basis for International Space Law was signed.