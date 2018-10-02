Syrian opposition, Russian diplomat discuss situation in Idlib
October 2, 2018 - 16:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The development of the situation in Syria’s Idlib was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and President of Syria’s opposition Negotiation Commission (SNC) Nasr al-Hariri, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, October 1, according to TASS.
"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in Syria, especially in the Idlib de-escalation zone, as well as efforts to promote political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.
