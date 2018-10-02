// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian opposition, Russian diplomat discuss situation in Idlib

Syrian opposition, Russian diplomat discuss situation in Idlib
October 2, 2018 - 16:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The development of the situation in Syria’s Idlib was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and President of Syria’s opposition Negotiation Commission (SNC) Nasr al-Hariri, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, October 1, according to TASS.

"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in Syria, especially in the Idlib de-escalation zone, as well as efforts to promote political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

Related links:
TASS. Situation in Idlib in focus of talk between Russian diplomat, Syrian opposition leader
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin
Japanese billionaire confirmed as SpaceX's 1st Moon tourist
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
Postage stamp celebrating “Europa 2018” cancelled in Armenia The stamp is issued within the frameworks of EUROPA international program of the Association of European Postal Operators
ServiceTitan opening engineering office in Armenia According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.
World stars mourn the death of Charles Aznavour Hollywood stars and world famous artists have been mourning the death of legendary French-Armenian crooner Aznavour.