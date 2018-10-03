Denmark unveils petrol and diesel car ban plan
October 3, 2018 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Denmark has proposed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 and hybrid from 2035, joining international efforts to promote electric-only vehicles to reduce air pollution and combat climate change, Reuters reports.
The government has previously come under fire for increasing tax on electric cars in 2016, sending sales down from more than 3 percent of all new cars to almost zero, but now aims to follow the example being set in an increasing number of countries.
“It is a big ambition that will be hard to achieve. But that’s exactly why we need to try,” Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told parliament on Tuesday.
The plan requires parliamentary approval to become law and will be presented to parliament next week.
Britain and France have both pledged to ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 in move that could hit the wealth of oil producers and transform a car industry in which global carmakers are scrambling to adapt to the brave new world of electric vehicles.
In Sweden, sales of electric cars make up more than 7 percent of all new car sales while more than half of all new cars in Norway are electric or hybrid vehicles.
The mayors of Paris, Madrid, Mexico City and Athens have all said they plan to ban diesel vehicles from city centers by 2025, while the French government also aims to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040.
Denmark, the cradle of wind power, aims to become fossil fuel-free by 2050.
In 2017 Volvo became the first major traditional automaker to phase out vehicles powered solely by the internal combustion engine, announcing that all Volvo car models launched after 2019 would be electric or hybrids.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Wine festival in Armenia a popular event for Russian tourists Also among the three most popular festivals, held in fall 2018, are those of Moldova and Azerbaijan.
Armenia congratulates Germany on Unity Day The Ministry's Twitter page shared a picture of the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital, depicting people celebrating the day.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'killed 40 Islamic State militants' in Syria According to Hajzadeh, the IRGC was operating on information that was received from the Quds Forces in Syria.
VivaCell-MTS unveils new installment options VivaCell-MTS announced that you can now buy a mobile device by installment in the company’s service centers through Unibank.