// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army advances in key region amid resistance from Islamic State

Syrian army advances in key region amid resistance from Islamic State
October 3, 2018 - 13:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been involved in a fierce battle with the Islamic State (IS) in the Al-Safa region for several weeks now, Al-Masdar News reports.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army was able to score a new advance in the Al-Safa region after launching an attack from three different axes.

According to a military source in Sweida city, the Syrian Arab Army’s 3rd Corps managed to crack the Islamic State’s lines around the Qasr Sheikh Hussein area, resulting in the capture of a number of militant trenches and hideouts.

In order to keep up the pressure on the Islamic State, the Syrian Arab Army has been launching nonstop missile and artillery strikes on the militant group’s positions in the Qasr Sheikh Hussein and Al-Habariyah areas.

As shown in the video below, the Syrian Arab Army launched a shilka strike on the Islamic State’s positions, resulting in a number of direct hits on the militant group.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian Army advances in key volcanic region amid heavy resistance from ISIS (video)
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin
Japanese billionaire confirmed as SpaceX's 1st Moon tourist
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Wine festival in Armenia a popular event for Russian tourists Also among the three most popular festivals, held in fall 2018, are those of Moldova and Azerbaijan.
Armenia congratulates Germany on Unity Day The Ministry's Twitter page shared a picture of the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital, depicting people celebrating the day.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'killed 40 Islamic State militants' in Syria According to Hajzadeh, the IRGC was operating on information that was received from the Quds Forces in Syria.
VivaCell-MTS unveils new installment options VivaCell-MTS announced that you can now buy a mobile device by installment in the company’s service centers through Unibank.