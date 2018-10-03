Syrian army advances in key region amid resistance from Islamic State
October 3, 2018 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been involved in a fierce battle with the Islamic State (IS) in the Al-Safa region for several weeks now, Al-Masdar News reports.
On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army was able to score a new advance in the Al-Safa region after launching an attack from three different axes.
According to a military source in Sweida city, the Syrian Arab Army’s 3rd Corps managed to crack the Islamic State’s lines around the Qasr Sheikh Hussein area, resulting in the capture of a number of militant trenches and hideouts.
In order to keep up the pressure on the Islamic State, the Syrian Arab Army has been launching nonstop missile and artillery strikes on the militant group’s positions in the Qasr Sheikh Hussein and Al-Habariyah areas.
As shown in the video below, the Syrian Arab Army launched a shilka strike on the Islamic State’s positions, resulting in a number of direct hits on the militant group.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Wine festival in Armenia a popular event for Russian tourists Also among the three most popular festivals, held in fall 2018, are those of Moldova and Azerbaijan.
Armenia congratulates Germany on Unity Day The Ministry's Twitter page shared a picture of the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital, depicting people celebrating the day.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'killed 40 Islamic State militants' in Syria According to Hajzadeh, the IRGC was operating on information that was received from the Quds Forces in Syria.
VivaCell-MTS unveils new installment options VivaCell-MTS announced that you can now buy a mobile device by installment in the company’s service centers through Unibank.