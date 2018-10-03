Processed meat consumption linked to breast cancer risk: study
October 3, 2018 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Studies on red and processed meat consumption with breast cancer risk have generated inconsistent results. An International Journal of Cancer analysis has now examined all published studies on the topic, Science Daily reports.
Comparing the highest to the lowest category in the 15 studies included in the analysis, processed meat consumption was associated with a 9% higher breast cancer risk. Investigators did not observe a significant association between red (unprocessed) meat intake and risk of breast cancer.
Two studies evaluated the association between red meat and breast cancer stratified by patients' genotypes regarding N-acetyltransferase 2 acetylator. (Differences in activity of this enzyme are thought to modify the carcinogenic effect of meat.) The researchers did not observe any association among patients with either fast or slow N-acetyltransferase 2 acetylators.
"Previous works linked increased risk of some types of cancer to higher processed meat intake, and this recent meta-analysis suggests that processed meat consumption may also increase breast cancer risk. Therefore, cutting down processed meat seems beneficial for the prevention of breast cancer." said lead author Dr. Maryam Farvid, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Wine festival in Armenia a popular event for Russian tourists Also among the three most popular festivals, held in fall 2018, are those of Moldova and Azerbaijan.
Armenia congratulates Germany on Unity Day The Ministry's Twitter page shared a picture of the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital, depicting people celebrating the day.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'killed 40 Islamic State militants' in Syria According to Hajzadeh, the IRGC was operating on information that was received from the Quds Forces in Syria.
VivaCell-MTS unveils new installment options VivaCell-MTS announced that you can now buy a mobile device by installment in the company’s service centers through Unibank.