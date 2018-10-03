Armenia: Zvartnots airport employees support PM Pashinyan
October 3, 2018 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Employees of Zvartnots international airport have expressed their support for the current government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, calling for snap parliamentary elections.
In a video published online, a group of employees say they are ready to fight any attempt to arrange anti-revolutionary measures.
"We support the Prime Minister and are ready to carry on to the end," they said.
Pashinyan addressed thousands of protesters who took to the streets in Yerevan on Tuesday, October 2 after lawmakers from the former ruling party passed a motion, hindering Pashinyan’s plans to hold snap parliamentary elections in the country.
Earlier on Tuesday, the parliament passed a bill to allow the suspension of sessions in case of unforeseeable circumstances or in case MPs were prevented from voting. The session will resume only after the impeding circumstances are eliminated
Pashinyan told demonstrators that those who have voted in favor of the new motion are “anti-revolutionaries”.
Pashinyan came to power in May after weeks of protests which forced former Prime Minister and long-time ruler Serzh Sargsyan to resign. The movement has since been called "the velvet revolution."
