Israel says will continue strikes in Syria despite S-300 delivery
October 3, 2018 - 15:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel will not be deterred by the new delivery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to the Syrian military, Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman said on Wednesday, October 3 afternoon, according to Al-Masdar News.
“I cannot say that we are pleased with the deployment of the S-300. However, this is the very topic where we have no way out. There is no way not to make decisions,” he said.
The minister added that it was important for Russia and Israel to restore normal ties despite their disagreements over the downing of the Russian reconnaissance plane Il-20.
“I think the most important thing for us today is…to return the working relationship to normal. It is today the most important task — to return to normal operation, coordination, to more actively use the “hot line” to prevent conflict situations. We need to work,” said Lieberman.
Lieberman said the Syrian military is still to blame for the downing of the Russian IL-20 aircraft, despite the Kremlin’s accusations.
“I repeat, the entire responsibility lies with Assad’s army… Over the past two years Israel has conducted more than 200 strikes against Iranian facilities and Hezbollah targets in Syria. Two hundred times, and not a single Russian soldier received a single scratch. Suddenly, here we allegedly arranged such a ‘setup’. It is illogical. In addition, you need to understand that the speed of the F-16 is two and a half times the speed of the IL-20… and at the time when the Syrian air defenses opened fire, Israeli planes were already in our airspace,” the minister added.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan will have a new Mayor on October 13 The Central Electoral Commission earlier summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
President tours “Armenia!” exhibit at New York’s Met museum President Armen Sarkissian visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which hosts the exhibition “Armenia!”.
Ameriabank signs €40 million loan agreement with FMO The renewable energy financing is set to further promote sustainable development of the clean energy sector.
"Game of Thrones" visual-effects supervisor says Ghost is coming back Ghost will return—and not just for a cameo. “Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8,” Bauer said.