// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Israel says Syria's S-300 system useless against their warplanes

Israel says Syria's S-300 system useless against their warplanes
October 4, 2018 - 10:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi told his nation’s Army Radio on Wednesday, October 3 that the S-300 system will not have much of an affect against their warplanes, Al-Masdar News says.

“The operational abilities of the air force are such that those (S-300) batteries really do not constrain the air force’s abilities to act,” he says.

“You know that we have stealth fighters, the best planes in the world. These batteries are not even able to detect them,” he continued.

The Israeli minister said that Russia already had their S-300 systems inside of Syria, so the weapon had already been factored in.

Furthermore, he said Israel made it clear that they will not back down and will continue conducting their operations inside Syria.

“We have clarified to the Syrians more than once that we will not step back from our commitment to prevent Iran’s entrenchment in Syria,” Hanegbi said, adding a veiled threat to take action against the S-300 on the ground: “We were already forced, a few months ago, to destroy Syrian missile batteries, and I hope they won’t challenge us in the future.”

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Israeli minister says S-300 system is useless against their warplanes
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin
Japanese billionaire confirmed as SpaceX's 1st Moon tourist
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Cher flaunts age-defying physique ahead of Australian tour Known for her legendary style, the 72-year-old flaunted her age-defying physique in an aristocratic-themed bodice.
523 individuals nommed for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity The Aurora Initiative announced the end of the nomination period for the prestigious Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.
Iran urges NATO to question U.S. for violation of international law Iran's foreign ministry spokesman says NATO chief should be obsessed with the 'unilateralist and dangerous' policies of the U.S.
Researchers pinpoint location of brain's speedometer A recent study carried out by a team of Duke scientists has discovered the neural wiring essential to this predictive eye-tracking.