Turkish soldiers killed in PKK bomb attack in Batman Province
October 4, 2018 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least seven Turkish soldiers were killed on Thursday, October 4, when a roadside bomb was detonated inside the Batman Province in southeast Turkey, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a report from the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the soldiers were traveling through the town of Gercus in the Batman Province, when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb.
The attack was blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who have carried out similar operations in the past.
The PKK and Turkish military have been involved in a fierce conflict for years, despite diplomatic attempts to end the decades long feud.
Turkey is currently carrying out military operations in Iraq and Syria to target the group and its offshoots.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Cher flaunts age-defying physique ahead of Australian tour Known for her legendary style, the 72-year-old flaunted her age-defying physique in an aristocratic-themed bodice.
523 individuals nommed for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity The Aurora Initiative announced the end of the nomination period for the prestigious Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.
Researchers pinpoint location of brain's speedometer A recent study carried out by a team of Duke scientists has discovered the neural wiring essential to this predictive eye-tracking.
Armenia looks to criminalize terrorist propaganda According to the document, the policy of adopting such laws is based on the Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism.