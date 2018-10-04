Syrian army receives reinforcements in Sweida to fight Islamic State
October 4, 2018 - 14:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reportedly made their way to the southern province of Al-Sweida, where they are set to join the ongoing offensive against the Islamic State” (IS), Al-Masdar News says.
According to a military source in Sweida city, reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) made their way from northwest Syria to the Al-Safa region in order to participate in the ongoing operations against the Islamic State.
The source said that these reinforcements will be concentrated on the Qasr Sheikh Hussein axis, which is arguably the most volatile and violent front in the Al-Safa region at this time.
With no Idlib operation in sight, the Syrian Arab Army can now dedicate more military resources to the battle in order to finally eliminate the large Islamic State pocket.
