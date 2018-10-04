60-year-old Macallan Valerio Adami auctioned off for $1.1 million

PanARMENIAN.Net - In Scotland, you can buy a 16th-century castle for a little more than a million dollars.

On Wednesday, October 3, someone paid a similar amount for a 750-milliliter bottle of single malt whisky described as “the Holy Grail” of the dark alcoholic spirit: just over $1.1 million, a record, The New York Times reports.

The 60-year-old Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 is “one of the rarest and most desirable bottles ever produced,” according to a specialist at Bonhams, the auction house in Scotland that made the sale. The price included a bid of 700,000 pounds, or about $900,000, plus a £148,000 sales premium.

The identity of the private buyer was not revealed. But a Bonhams spokesman said on Wednesday that the person was from Asia and had made the bid over the phone.

The bottle was put up for sale in Edinburgh, sitting atop a display stand covered in tartan and encased in a specially designed cabinet.

The bottle’s value emanates in part from a link with an Italian. The Macallan, a Scottish distillery, commissioned the pop artist Valerio Adami to design a label for the whisky, which was bottled in 1986 after aging for 60 years.

Another factor in the single malt’s value is its rarity. Only 24 bottles of the Scotch were produced — 12 with labels by Mr. Adami and 12 with labels by another pop artist, the Englishman Peter Blake — and no one knows exactly how many remain.