North Korean delegation heads to Syria for meeting with gov’t

October 4, 2018 - 18:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation from the People’s Assembly of Syria discussed with the Supreme People’s Assembly Speaker of North KoreaChoe Thae Bok the means of bolstering bilateral relations on Thursday, October 4, Syrian media report.

The new meeting comes just weeks after a Syrian parliamentary delegation visited the capital of the DPRK.

The DPRK’s official affirmed his country’s admiration for the steadfastness of the Syrian people and its leadership in the face of the fierce war on Syria.

In turn, Deputy Speaker of the People’s Assembly Najdat Anzour said that the visit of the Syrian delegation comes within the framework of developing relations between the two countries, especially the parliamentary ones.

He also expressed Syria’s appreciation for the DPRK’s people and their stances towards it.

