Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad
October 5, 2018 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad ‘for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict’, Metro says.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organisations.
Only a few dozen of the nominees are known, as the committee keeps the list of nominations secret for 50 years, although some candidates are revealed by their nominators.
Among those put forward this year were the Syrian civilian aid group the White Helmets, Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Edward Snowden and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Last year’s winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.
The 2018 prize is worth nine million Swedish kronor (£777,000).
Past winners who came under criticism include former US president Barack Obama, who won in 2009 after less than a year in office. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un were the bookmakers’ favourites for the prize in the run-up to the announcement.
Julie Bishop, former Australian foreign minister, said: ‘That is an extraordinary proposition in anyone’s language.’ However, she added: ‘President Trump adopted an unorthodox diplomatic stance…. he’s continued to promote the personal relationship between the two leaders as the basis for a negotiated peace.’
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia will produce parts for modernization of T-72 tanks According to a colonel, two years ago the Armed Forces were considering which concept of modernization of tanks to choose.
Senator presses U.S. Ambassadorial nominee on Azerbaijani aggression Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Democrat Bob Menendez grilled U.S. Ambassador-designate to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger.
Syria reaches understanding with "hostile Arab nations" - Assad Assad suggested relations with hostile regional powers are gradually improving and could be normalized.
21st century is Armenia’s century, says President Sarkissian President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian was awarded the John Edwin Mroz Global Statesman Award from the EastWest Institute.