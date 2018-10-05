Iran offered to use Russia-U.S. line to alert on Syria attacks

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States is urging Iran to use the US-Russia deconfliction line in case of possible airstrikes in Syria, unlike a recent Iranian strike, which came with no warning, US Central Command Commander General Joseph Votel said in a press briefing Thursday, October 4, according to IRNA.

'We have a well-established professional communication channel with the Russians that has worked well and has kept our respective forces safe as we’ve operated in this very complicated airspace,' Votel told reporters. 'So I think there is something available that they [Iranians] could use right now,' Sputnik news agency reported.

The statement addressed a Monday operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) when multiple ballistic missiles were fired at several terrorist targets in Syria’s Abu Kamal region, where the organizers of the September terrorist attack in Ahvaz, Iran were located.

The strike hit targets just a few kilometers away from positions of US troops, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Tehran sent the US military 'an important signal' with the attack.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 60 others injured during September terror attack in Ahvaz, capital of Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran.

“The terrorists disguised as soldiers opened fire at the authorities and people from behind the stand during the parade,' Governor of Khuzestan Gholam-Reza Shariati said earlier.

The self-proclaimed Saudi-affiliated Al-Ahwaz terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the attack.