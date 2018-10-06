Palestine: At least 3 Gaza protesters reported killed by Israeli forces

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least three Palestinian protesters were killed and more than 120 injured by Israeli forces during demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, October 4, Al-Masdar News said citing Palestinian health officials.

One of those killed was said to be a 13-year-old boy, while the other two were men aged 24 and 28.

Protesters were seen throwing stones at Israeli positions and burning tires at the border, while some were evacuated by emergency workers or fellow protesters as tear gas and, reportedly, live ammunition were used in an attempt to disperse them.