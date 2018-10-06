Armenian strike drones used in latest Karabakh drills

PanARMENIAN.Net - Strike drones produced in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have for the first time been used during Tigranakert military drills, Karabakh Defense Ministry spokesman Senor Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.

According to Hasratyan, the unmanned aerial vehicles are manufactured in Artsakh and have all the criteria to fulfill the proposed combat task.

The spokesman also added that prior to being unveiled and used in the drills, the drones were tested and fully proved their effectiveness.