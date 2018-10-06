Armenian strike drones used in latest Karabakh drills
October 6, 2018 - 10:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Strike drones produced in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have for the first time been used during Tigranakert military drills, Karabakh Defense Ministry spokesman Senor Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.
According to Hasratyan, the unmanned aerial vehicles are manufactured in Artsakh and have all the criteria to fulfill the proposed combat task.
The spokesman also added that prior to being unveiled and used in the drills, the drones were tested and fully proved their effectiveness.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Ghanaian President to arrive in Armenia October 10 President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will arrive in Yerevan to participate in the XVII Francophonie Summit.
150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Banksy shreds his own painting after it sells for £1m when a painting by Banksy which had just been sold for £1 million was then shredded into small strips it left the crowd of buyers.
Visiting Armenia, the cradle of wine culture: The Montreal Gazette Armenia may be the birthplace of wine, but everything old is new again: it is experiencing a winemaking renaissance.