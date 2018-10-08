Russia says there is only one realistic prospect in Karabakh process

PanARMENIAN.Net - There is only one realistic perspective in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which is the peaceful resolution through negotiations, State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin said in an interview with Izvestia.

“The vital interest of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples in security, stability and development is the basis and political motivation for the negotiation process, which Russia strongly supports,” Karasin was quoted as saying.

“As one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia works closely with the other mediators - France and the United States.

“In line with the general course, we also strive to do our best to assist the parties to the conflict in working out peace agreements.”

According to him, Russia’s position on the matter remains unchanged. It was recorded in the Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation and reaffirmed during the recent meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia noted.