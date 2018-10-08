France ‘concerned’ over Russian delivery of S-300 system to Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The French Foreign Ministry held a question and answer session on Monday, October 8 afternoon to discuss the ongoing developments in Syria. Among questions raised was whether France is worried about the recent news regarding Russia’s delivery of the S-300 air defense system to the Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

A Spokesperson for Foreign Ministry said France is ‘concerned’ over the development, as they blame the Syrian government for the downing of the Russian aircraft on September 17.

“France is concerned by Russia’s delivery of sophisticated anti-aircraft capacities benefiting the Syrian regime,” the spokesperson said.

“This delivery comes a few days after a serious incident caused by the Syrian anti-aircraft defense that took the lives of 15 Russian soldiers,” they continued.

The French Foreign Ministry would add that “Russia’s delivery of such equipment is contributing to the risk of a military escalation and to undermining prospects for a political resolution to the Syrian crisis.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the first delivery of the S-300 air defense system to the Syrian government.

The move by the Russian Federation comes in response to the downing of their IL-20 aircraft off the coast of Syria on September 17.

The Russian Federation held Israel responsible for the downing of the aircraft, as they believe the F-16 fighter jet used their reconnaissance plane for cover.