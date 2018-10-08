VivaCell-MTS draws iPhone SE, Honor 9 Lite smartphones

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Monday, October 8 that you can buy any smartphone and get a chance to participate in a prize draw of 27 iPhone SE (32 GB) and 54 Honor 9 Lite smartphones by October 30.

To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment. Upon the completion of the purchase, you should keep the purchased smartphone and the cash receipt (payment receipt).

The winners will be determined using a software developed by MTS Armenia CJSC from October 2, 2018 to November 1.

The results will be published online (on “MTS Armenia” CJSC official Facebook page and will be publicized at 11:00 AM on each lottery day.

To receive the prize, the winning winner should visit MTS Armenia CJSC service center, from where the smartphone was purchased, within 7 calendar days starting from the day of publishing the results of each Lottery. The participant should than submit personal identification document (passport or identification card), the smartphone, the IMEI code of which was selected as winner during the Lottery, and the cash receipt (payment receipt) of the purchase.