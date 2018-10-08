Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers discuss energy cooperation
October 8, 2018 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov reviewed energy cooperation over phone on Monday, October 8, IRNA reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The two foreign ministers also discussed various issues of mutual interest.
In particular, Zarif and Lavrov exchanged views on different international and regional issues.
