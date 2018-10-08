// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers discuss energy cooperation

October 8, 2018 - 18:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov reviewed energy cooperation over phone on Monday, October 8, IRNA reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The two foreign ministers also discussed various issues of mutual interest.

In particular, Zarif and Lavrov exchanged views on different international and regional issues.

