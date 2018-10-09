// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army discovers large weapons cache in eastern Daraa


October 9, 2018 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large weapons cache in the eastern countryside of the Daraa Governorate this week, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a field journalist from Al-Ikhbariya, the Syrian Arab Army uncovered this large weapons cache while combing through the towns that were previously controlled by the rebel forces.

Among the weapons found in this large cache were several hellfire cannons, MLR missiles, mortar shells, IEDs, and ammunition boxes.

After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin
Japanese billionaire confirmed as SpaceX's 1st Moon tourist
