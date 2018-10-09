Syrian army discovers large weapons cache in eastern Daraa

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large weapons cache in the eastern countryside of the Daraa Governorate this week, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a field journalist from Al-Ikhbariya, the Syrian Arab Army uncovered this large weapons cache while combing through the towns that were previously controlled by the rebel forces.

Among the weapons found in this large cache were several hellfire cannons, MLR missiles, mortar shells, IEDs, and ammunition boxes.