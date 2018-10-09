Syrian army discovers large weapons cache in eastern Daraa
October 9, 2018 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large weapons cache in the eastern countryside of the Daraa Governorate this week, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a field journalist from Al-Ikhbariya, the Syrian Arab Army uncovered this large weapons cache while combing through the towns that were previously controlled by the rebel forces.
Among the weapons found in this large cache were several hellfire cannons, MLR missiles, mortar shells, IEDs, and ammunition boxes.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. envoy: Armenia PM reminds him of 2nd U.S. President Adams Mills has said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian reminds him of second President of the United States John Adams.
U.S. nominee to Baku condemns violence on Karabakh contact line “We appreciate Menendez for raising key concerns about Azerbaijan’s ongoing bellicose rhetoric,” stated Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian.
Canadian firm to launch production of food additives in Armenia "The products made after the clinical research will be supplied to the local and EAEU markets," said Giro Jebenyan.
Romanian Senate ratifies EU-Armenia agreement According to Minasyan, the law will enter into force after the Romanian President signs and officially publishes the document.