Turkish forces "crackdown on Kurdish group near Syrian border"
October 9, 2018 - 16:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish security forces launched a big operation on Tuesday, October 9 morning to arrest several suspected members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in southeast Turkey, Al-Masdar News says.
According to the state-owned Anadolu Agency, the Turkish security forces arrested at least 90 suspected members of the PKK organization in southeast Turkey.
Citing the Interior Ministry, the report said that of the 90 arrests made in the last 12 hours, at least 80 of them were made in the Diyarbakir Province near the Syrian border.
The other arrests reportedly took place in the Mersin, Van, Sirnak, Sanliurfa, Batman and Mardin provinces.
Many terror group-related documents and digital material were seized during the operations.
