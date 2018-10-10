Kanye West to discuss gang violence with Donald Trump
October 10, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kanye West is to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, October 11, the White House has confirmed, according to the BBC.
The two men are expected to discuss prison reform, gang violence and "manufacturing resurgence" in the US.
The meeting will take place less than four weeks before the mid-term elections in November.
The rapper, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, will also meet White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.
In September, West, who is married to Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, wore a hat with Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" during his performance of Ghost Town on the US comedy show Saturday Night Live.
He ended his segment by delivering an impromptu off-air speech praising the president, posted online by members of the audience.
"So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say: 'How could you like Trump, he's racist?'" he said. "Well, if I was concerned about racism I would've moved out of America a long time ago."
